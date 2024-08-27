OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Peterson

Teresa Ann Peterson, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to her heavenly home on Monday, August 26, 2024.

She was born August 26, 1936, in Nashville, TN, to the late Cecil and Mary MacDougall Jones.

Also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Peterson.

She is survived by her sons, Scott (Jeanette) Smith; Trent (Tshanina) Peterson; Tevin (Lisa) Peterson; grandchildren, Shanna (Matthew) Woodard; Stephanie (David) Merritt; Daniel Peterson; Luke Peterson; Emily Peterson; Dalton Peterson; great grandchildren, Ryan Woodard; Cole Woodard; Laine Woodard; Andrew Merritt; Sadie Merritt; sisters, Judy Makris; Susie Isaacs; nephew, Doug (Becky) Bundy and niece, Katina (Greg) Taylor.

Teresa was a devoted Christ-follower and a prayer warrior. She was passionate about her role as a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. One of her passions was to cook and share a meal with those she cared for. Teresa also had a great gift of hospitality and entertaining guests in her home.

A private graveside service will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with a Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

