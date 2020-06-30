Private graveside services were held on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery for Tennette Sentell Leonhirth, age 92.

Mrs. Leonhirth was a daughter of the late Ruth Sinclair and Thomas Dorman Sentell. She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, William Leonhirth, and her sister, Ruth Sentell.

She is survived by a daughter, Miriam Sibrell of Nashville, and a son, Jim Leonhirth of Murfreesboro.

A South Carolinian, she attended schools in Lancaster, S.C., and Limestone College in Gaffney, S.C.

Arrangements were under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Leonhirth family at www.woodfinchapel.com.