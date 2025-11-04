OBITUARY: Teela Marie Fuller

Teela Marie Fuller, age 42, of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on October 30, 2025. Born on December 6, 1982, Teela brought light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her beloved significant other, Justin McEwen, and her cherished children: Andru Becker (Taylor), Avery Graham, Sophie McEwen, Bella McEwen (Gabe), and Ray McEwen. Teela’s greatest joy was being a mother, and her love for her children was boundless.

Teela is also survived by her devoted parents, Tony and Barbara Fuller, her loving sister, Nicole Nota (Robbie), and her treasured nephew Jordan McNeal (Tamsen), nieces Sydney McNeal and Lily Nota (Austin), and great-nieces Brinley and Ellie. She leaves behind many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leslie and Doris Fuller, and Doris Herron, whose memory she cherished dearly, her uncles Terry Fuller, Bo Fuller, and Jimmy Crook; her cousin Bubba Crook; Justin’s Mother, Elizabeth McEwen; and Andru’s Father, Stephen Becker.

Teela was a force of nature and had a vibrant spirit and a generous heart. She was known for her infectious laugh, her fierce loyalty to those she loved, and her presence was a gift. Her memory will live on through those she loved the most.

A celebration of Teela’s life will be held on December 6, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with services beginning at Noon, at CIL Church, located at 1004 Drakes Creek Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to CIL Church, in honor of Teela’s compassionate and giving nature. She will be forever missed and lovingly remembered.