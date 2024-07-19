OBITUARY: Ted Hyer Jr.

Ted Hyer Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. He was at home surrounded by son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and loving caregiver, KP.

Ted was born May 25, 1950 to the late Edna Ruth Hyer and Ted Hyer Sr. in Tennessee.

Ted grew up in the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, where he met his wonderful family, the late Henry and Kathleen Horrell, and Ruby Ray.

Ted graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville, TN. Ted worked as a salesman for over 30 years retiring from Levy’s in early 2000.

Ted made sure that he remembered everyone’s birthday and anniversary, honoring them by calling every year, singing, and telling jokes.

Ted married Connie Ruth Himes Hyer on May 29, 1971. Ted was a faithful member of Crescent Church of Christ serving as an Elder for the church for seven years. He was a Christian, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ted was preceded in death by his loving wife Connie Hyer, sister Brenda Hayes, and brother Steve Horrell.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Venessa Hyer; grandchildren, Sierra, Jordan, Phoenix and Londyn Hyer; sister by love, Kay Horrell; brothers, Steve Hyer (Martha), Roger Hyer (Jo), Mike Hyer (Joann), Calvin Hyer (Debbie), Edward Paul Hyer, and Fred Horrell; brother and sister in laws, Lavelle and Patsy Davidson, David Humphreys; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, July 22, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Darryl Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville, TN at 2:00 PM.

Pallbearers will be Josh Hyer, Jon Davidson, DJ Humphreys, Sierra Hyer, Willow Neal, Jordan Hyer, Phoenix Hyer. Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Wells, David Bragg, Lavelle Davidson, David Humphreys, Jimmy Jowers, Jonathan Humphreys, Sam Peebles, Adam Peebles and Elders and Deacons of Crescent Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crescent Church of Christ Scholarship Fund.

An online guestbook for the Hyer family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

