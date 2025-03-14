OBITUARY: Tara Nichole Kelley

Tara Nichole Kelley, age 45, passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 7, 2025.

She was a native of Nashville and Executive Director of Vanderbilt Specialty Pharmacy Services. She was a devoted caregiver of all animals including her beloved dogs, Waylon and Nelson.

Tara was preceded in death by her mother, Tamara Nicole Kelley Perry and maternal grandparents, Gerald and Shirley Kelley.

She is survived by her father, Anthony “Tony” Wayne Weatherford; paternal grandmother, Barbara Weatherford; brothers, Morgan Weatherford, Wyatt Weatherford, and Thomas Ryan Perry; stepfather, Ewell Thomas Perry; beloved aunt and uncle, Phil and Lesa Perry; and loved by many nephews and friends.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://gofundme.com/f/help-taras-family-and-pets or www.giving.uthsc.edu/tarakelley or Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary at www.ofsds.org

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

