OBITUARY: ‘Tara’ Kristen Robichaud

Ms. “Tara” Kristen Robichaud, age 49, of Beaver Dam, KY, passed away on October 27, 2024.

She was born in Murfreesboro, TN, to Edward Robichaud Jr. and Sandra Bush Raymer.

Tara was a graduate of Sarasota High School where she was a pom-pom girl in the marching band. She attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. She also had a medical office degree from the Nashville College of Careers, and finally a degree as a certified nursing assistant. She loved helping others, music, and animals. She had a talent for art and writing. She grew up in Florida and loved her friends and the ocean. She was crowned Little Miss Rutherford County, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at age 5.

Tara is survived by her mother, Sandra Bush Raymer, and her stepfather Russell Gene Raymer. Her brother Kevin Edward Robichaud, and her father Edward M. Robichaud and Barbara Robichaud. Tara has a host of living relatives. Jerry Clyde Bush (uncle) and Connie Bush and she was very close to all her cousins Jeff Goins, Lisa Poteete, Michelle Scott, Chris, Brandon, and Zac Bushlso Julie Robichaud (her aunt).

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of memorial service at 12:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at http://www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email