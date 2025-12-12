OBITUARY: Tanya June Brindley

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tanya June Brindley, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, who left us peacefully on December 6, 2025, in Smyrna, TN. Born on March 15, 1946, in Nashville, TN, Tanya touched the lives of many with her generous spirit and vibrant personality, leaving behind a legacy of love and warmth.

Tanya was preceded in death by her cherished parents, Charles and June Travis, and her brother, Frank Travis. She is survived by her devoted husband, Howard Brindley; her loving sister, Teresa Travis Bass; her sons, Lance Brindley and his wife Rachel, and Shane Brindley and his wife Lana; along with many beloved grandchildren who brought her endless joy. Tanya was also cared for with great love by her two devoted caregivers, Kim Travis and Lisa Brindley, who provided her comfort and companionship in her final years.

An avid bowler and softball player throughout her life, Tanya found joy in competition and the camaraderie of her teammates. Her zest for life was evident in everything she did, and she embraced each moment with enthusiasm and determination. Whether she was on the bowling lane or the softball field, Tanya’s passion for staying active was a testament to her spirited nature.

Tanya’s love for her family knew no bounds. She was the heartbeat of her home, nurturing those around her with unwavering affection. Her strength and warmth made her a pillar of support for her loved ones, and her generous heart touched all who had the privilege of knowing her. Tanya’s ability to create an atmosphere filled with love and laughter was a true gift, one that will be deeply missed.

As we remember Tanya, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with moments of joy, competition, and love. Her legacy will continue to inspire those she leaves behind, reminding us to cherish our loved ones and embrace life with the same enthusiasm that she so beautifully exemplified.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, January 17, from 2 to 4 PM at Smyrna Senior Activity Center – 100 Raikes St, Smyrna, TN 37167.

Rest in peace, Tanya June Brindley. You will forever be remembered and loved.