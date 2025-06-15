OBITUARY: Tanya Barabas

Tanya Rhea Barabas died surrounded by her loving family on June 12, 2025. Born in Madrid, Spain, she was the daughter of Una Lorell Osborne and the late Charles Elmer Nipp. Tanya was also preceded in death by her son, Brett Richards, and her stepson, Nicholas Barabas.

She was hilarious; she had a great personality and attitude. She loved her family and friends more than anything.

Tanya is survived by her daughter, Shelbi (Marcus) Richards; grandchildren, Ashton Richards, Jaidin Uselton, Izaiah Uselton, Braxxton Uselton, Hayden Barabas, Danielle Barabas, Holden Barabas and Austin Barabas; mother, Una Lorell Osborne; sisters, Debbie (Henry) Sharber, Sherri Barker, and Terri (Mike) McMurry; nephews, Charles Barker, Travis (Kristi) Sharber, John Barker, Sean (Jay) McMurry and Trevor Sharber; special niece, Nikki (Trey) Bennett, and many loving friends.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 20, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and followed by a memorial service at 5:00 PM.

An online guestbook is available for the Barabas family at www.woodfinchapel.net.