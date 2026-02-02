OBITUARY: Taney Emery Sims

Taney Emery Sims, 77, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2026. Ms. Sims was born on December 4, 1948 to the late W. Lloyd and Christina Emery at their homestead in Crossville, TN.

In the 70s, Ms. Sims moved to Murfreesboro, where she married and had two beautiful children. She, also, was a successful businesswoman from co-owner of Antique Mall, auction company owner, working at Peach Tree to her very start of a flight attendant at American Airlines, where she met Elvis Presley!

Ms. Sims proudest accomplishment was being a mother and “granny” but most of all, serving the Lord. She prayed multiple times a day, read her Bible daily, quoted scripture and would hit her knees in prayer when the Lord placed something on her heart or to lift others up. She, often, told us she prayed every day to give each of us wisdom, strength and courage; and that Jesus had an enthusiastic sense of humor as she would laugh at something that she told him or he placed upon her heart.

A special bible verse of Ms. Sims: Esphesians 3:16-17 “I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith.”

Ms. Sims is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Christina Emery, and son-in-law, Roger Haley.

Ms. Sims is survived by her daughter, Holly Haley, son, Robert Sims, granddaughters, Riley and Emery Sims and her brother, Lloyd Emery and his wife, Norma. She was blessed to have a lifelong friend, Karen Hayes, and her husband, Rodney.

Isaiah 40:31

“but those who hope in the Lord

will renew their strength.

They will soar on wings like eagles;

they will run and not grow weary,

they will walk and not be faint.”

A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Ms. Sims.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

