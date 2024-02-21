OBITUARY: Tammy ‘Skyler’ Taylor

Tammy “Skyler” Taylor, age 19, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Jennie Herman and aunt, Tammy Davis.

She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Taylor; brother, James Logan Taylor; sisters, Chelby Danielle Carrick and Erica Lois Carrick; aunt, Sandy Smith; Papa Ed Davis; and cousins, Tamarah Taylor, Lindsey Taylor, and Rusty Smith.

Skyler was full of life and loving every minute of it. She enjoyed singing, animals, taking pictures, and hanging out with her family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

