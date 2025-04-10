OBITUARY: Tammy Michelle Barrett

Tammy Michelle Barrett, age 56 of Woodbury, Tennessee died Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Community Care of Rutherford County. She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Anna Claudette Spivey Barrett and Fred Kelly Barrett who survives her. She was also preceded in death by son, Phillip Matthew Shook.

In addition to her father Fred, she is survived by a son, Bobby Shook; a sister, Kimberly Haley-Frazier and husband Jason Frazier; a brother, Jason Troy Barrett and wife Trea; nephews, Elli Barrett, Spencer Haley and wife Kaylee, and Seth Haley and wife Caitlin; Nieces Courtney Barrett, Emma Barrett, and Jordyn Frazier; and beloved friends who care for her until the very end, Mike Phillips and wife Maylene children Xylene Alexandrite, Lenemay Derf and Earth Xander; and a host of other family and friends.

Tammy was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church where she loved attending and worshiping. -Tammy was a very hard worker and enjoyed working at Crane for over 15 yrs. She enjoyed her job and all her fellow colleagues. Tammy enjoyed the many years spent with her beloved friends drinking coffee, playing cards, and reminiscing of the good times.

A special thank you to Community Care of Rutherford County and Gentiva Hospice for their care and compassionate services provided.

A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church McMinnville Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 10:00am with Brother Fernando Rocha officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Barrett family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

