OBITUARY: Tammy Louise Davis

Tammy Louise Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, she was 58 years old.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Tammy was a domestic engineer and a yard sale queen.

Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Jenny Johnson Herman; brother, Jimmy Herman; and sister, Peggy Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Edgar Davis of 20 years; son, Jonathan Herman; brother, Roger Herman; and grandchildren, Lane, Kolby, Christopher and Wyatt Herman.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Edgar Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/