OBITUARY: Tammy L. Welsh

Tammy L. Welsh, age 53, passed away on December 12, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Hank Fathera; and brother, Alan Welsh.

She is survived by her mother, Emily Burdin Fathera; fiancé, Daniel Lowe; children, James Lowe, Amber Lowe, Shelby (Justin) Grimes, Jessica Lowe; brothers, Danny Welsh and Eddie Welsh; and grandchildren, Bentley Grimes and Easton Grimes.

Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 15, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Justin Grimes officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

