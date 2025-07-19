OBITUARY: Tammy Kaye Ball

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tammy Kaye Ball, who departed peacefully at her home in Westmoreland, TN, on July 4, 2025. She was 56 years old.

Tammy was born on September 1, 1968, to her loving parents, Kenneth and Laura Faye Tripp, who survive her. She was a devoted wife to Mike Ball and a cherished mother to her children, Curtis Betty and his wife Sandy, Kayla Betty, Tillany Ball, and Rachel Amos and her husband Randy.

Tammy’s joy was further multiplied by her grandchildren, Mitchell Belly, Jeremiah Betty, Owen Hall, Sophia Amos, and Lily Amos. She also leaves behind her beloved siblings, Cindy Tripp Lambert and Bruce “Bubba” Tripp, along with countless other family members and friends.

Tammy had a remarkable gift for connecting with people, and as so many have said, everyone who knew her loved her. Her warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She lived by her heartfelt belief, “you don’t know unconditional love and not come back to it.”

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the love she shared and the light she brought into the world. In accordance with her wishes, Tammy has been cremated.