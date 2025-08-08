OBITUARY: Takum Makaew McAfee

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Takum Makaew Mcafee, affectionately known as “Dow,” on August 6, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN. Dow was born on January 1, 1954, in Thailand, where her vibrant spirit first took root. Over the years, she blossomed into a remarkable woman whose presence was felt deeply by all who knew her.

Dow was a spicy lady-strong-willed, independent, and undeniably mighty despite her petite stature. Her free spirit and tenacity were an inspiration to everyone around her. She had a unique ability to light up a room with her infectious energy and zest for life. Dow’s strong personality was matched only by her warmth and kindness, making her a beloved figure in both her family and community.

Throughout her life, Dow embraced her passions wholeheartedly. She had a deep love for gardening, nurturing her plants with the same care and dedication she showed to those around her. Her culinary skills were unmatched; she delighted family and friends with delicious meals, creating memories over shared laughter and love. Travel was another passion of hers, and she cherished the adventures she shared with her husband, Timothy W. McAfee. Together, they created a beautiful life filled with exploration and joy.

Dow is survived by her loving husband, Timothy W. McAfee; her step-daughter, Kimberly McAfee (Olivia); and her cherished grandchildren, Olijah and Oasis McAfee. She also leaves behind her devoted brother, Noc Makaew, and her beloved sister, Lek Makaew. Each of them held a special place in her heart, and she cherished the moments spent with family above all else.

A visitation will be held on August 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM, at Simple Cremation and Funeral Services where family and friends will gather to celebrate Dow’s remarkable life and the indelible mark she left on our hearts. Although she has departed from this world, her spirit will live on in the memories and stories we share.

As we remember Takum Makaew Mcafee “Dow,” let us honor her legacy by embracing life with the same passion, strength, and love she exemplified. She touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, dear Dow. Your journey has inspired us all to live boldly and love fiercely.