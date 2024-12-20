OBITUARY: Sylvia Santiago

Mrs. Sylvia Santiago, born May 31, 1938, in Nashville, Tennessee, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Saturday, December 14, 2024, in Smyrna, Tennessee. She was the cherished daughter of the late George and Katie (Ceto) Gaddes.

Sylvia (lovingly known as Nanny) was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Santiago; her brothers George Gaddes, Paul Gaddes, and Frank Gaddes; her sister Dorothy “Dot” Keith; and her precious daughter-in-law Pam Callis.

She is survived by her sons Kevin Callis of McMinnville, Tennessee, and Kenny (Debbie) Callis of Smyrna, Tennessee; her sister Patsy Bowman of Clarksville, Tennessee; her grandchildren Michael (Jessica) Callis, Jennifer Callis, Misty (Zach) Fletcher, Holly (Josh) McNatt, and Jared Callis; and her great-grandchildren Ellie, Reese, Paige, Bryson, Maggie, Addy, Jake, Sidney, Maddox, Brooklyn, and Nolan. Sylvia also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will forever treasure her memory.

Sylvia dedicated 30 years of service to the Castner Knott warehouse before retiring to spend more time with her loved ones. Above all else, she adored her family and embraced life with joy each day.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, December 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m., at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens located at 9090 Hwy 100.

Sylvia’s love and warmth touched all who knew her. May her memory bring comfort to those who mourn her passing.