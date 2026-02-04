OBITUARY: Sylvia N. Stewart

Sylvia N. Stewart, age 83, passed away February 2, 2026 at The Waters of Smyrna. She was born in Pensacola, FL and retired certified nursing assistant with St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, James Louis Nelson and Vera Mozley Nelson; husband, Bobby Stewart; and brothers, James Nelson, Earl Nelson, Melbourn Nelson, John Thomas Nelson, Donald Nelson; and sisters, Cynthia Ward, Eva Gill, Margaret Nelson, Lucille Dunn, June Wheeler and Sybil Nelson.

She is survived by daughters, Renee Stewart, Julie (Naymond) Ervin, Anita (Paul) Buck; grandchildren, Emily (Hunter) Byrd, Braidon (Sydney) Buck, Dustin (Kimberlee) Gibson, Darren (Bree) Gibson, Jessica Smith; and great-grandchildren, Esley Byrd, Kahle Gibson, Silas Gibson and Khylas Gibson.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

