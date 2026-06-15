Sylvia Marie Miller, age 84 of Murfreesboro died Saturday June 13, 2026. She was a native of Beaver Falls PA and was preceded in death by her parents Edward Bates and Edit Bates; her husband Frederick Miller; grandchildren, Shanna Rice, Andrew Morrow.

Mrs. Miller was of the Catholic Faith and was a graduate of Erlanger Hospital School of Nursing and had a long career as a Registered Nurse.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Fowlkes and husband Greg, Helen Windon, Viki Rice and husband Richie, Suzanne Morrow and husband Tyler; Grandchildren, Danielle Kailing and husband Ben, Colton Morrow and wife Carsyn, Stephanie Morrow; Great-granddaughter, Hannah Morrow.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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