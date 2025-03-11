OBITUARY: Sylvia Inez Copeland

Sylvia Inez Copeland, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

She was born May 27, 1941, in Climax, GA. to the late Julian and Emily Chester Mobley.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Copeland; brother, Alford Mobley; sisters, Faye Pitts; Beth Coats; and Judy Grant.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Charles Franklin Copeland; daughter, Cynthia (James) Garrison; sons, Charles (Debbie) Copeland; David (Michelle) Copeland; grandchildren, Luke Price; Damon (Madison) Price; Melissa (Zach) Brandenburg; Amber (Thomas) Hooten; Elizabeth (Joseph) Singer; 12 great grandchildren, and sister, Sue (Bill) Hutsenpiller.

Sylvia faithfully served with her husband for 60 plus years as he was a pastor, missionary, and evangelist. She enjoyed serving as a secretary, nursery worker, Sunday school teacher, children’s church leader, ladies’ groups, and in many other capacities serving for the Lord.

Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 14, 2025, at 11am at Temple Baptist Church, 1030 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 with Pastor Sam Epley officiating.