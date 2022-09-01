OBITUARY: Sylvia Clark Taylor

Sylvia Clark Taylor passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Northside Health Care, she was 88 years old.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Mt Vernon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Sylvia worked at White Stage and MTSU Post Office.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Young Leslie and Nannie Burns Clark; and husband Thomas A. “Buddy” Taylor.

She is survived by son, Jeff (Renee) Taylor; daughter, Judy (Greg) Sides; grandchildren, Brittany (Troy) Smith, Brandon Taylor, Whitney (Jim) Williams, Kayla (Trey) Watson, Ashleigh (Scott) Robertson, and great-grandchildren, Katie Watson and Loreli Robertson.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Donny Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Northside Nursing Facility and Caris Hospice.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

