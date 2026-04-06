In memory of Suzzette Marie Febles, 61 years of age: August 13, 1964 – March 25, 2026.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Suzzette enjoyed walking/running, furniture making and calligraphy. She is survived by her mother, father, and two brothers all in Middle Tennessee.

Donations may be made by highlighting and copying the following organizations to your internet browser:

Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, TN https://www.alivehospice.org

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN https://www.stjude.org

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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