Monday, April 6, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Suzzette Marie Febles

OBITUARY: Suzzette Marie Febles

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
46

In memory of Suzzette Marie Febles, 61 years of age: August 13, 1964 – March 25, 2026.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Suzzette enjoyed walking/running, furniture making and calligraphy. She is survived by her mother, father, and two brothers all in Middle Tennessee.

Donations may be made by highlighting and copying the following organizations to your internet browser:

Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, TN https://www.alivehospice.org

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN https://www.stjude.org

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×