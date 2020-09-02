Susan Walkup Boney, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late B. T. and Sue Harrell Walkup. Mrs. Boney was also preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, George, and Joe Walkup.

Mrs. Boney is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry E. Boney; daughter, Ashley Boney Pennington and her husband Mark of Lascassas, TN; grandchildren, Garrett and Brooks Pennington of Lascassas, TN; and sister, Audene Walkup Phillips of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Brother Joe Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Boney was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. After retiring from the Rutherford County Insurance Department, she continued to serve on the Rutherford County Benefits and Insurance Committee.

