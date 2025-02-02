OBITUARY: Susan Michelle Midgett Short

Susan Michelle Midgett Short, age 50 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2025. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late John Donald Midgett and Dorothy Jean Brewer Midgett. Susan was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Larry Patterson and a sister, Helen Patterson.

Susan is survived by her husband, Jeremy Chad Short; son, Hunter Raburn of Murfreesboro, TN; two stepsons, Grant Faulk and his wife Meagan of Murfreesboro, TN and Dustin Faulk and his wife Jessica of Smyrna, TN; brothers, Donnie Patterson of Murfreesboro, TN and Ronnie Patterson of Manchester, TN; sister, Amy Mabry and her husband Jerry of Murfreesboro, TN; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Patrick Black officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Susan was of the Baptist faith and was an employee of Nifco America in LaVergne, TN.

