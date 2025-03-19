OBITUARY: Susan Michele Fields Cox

Susan Michele Fields Cox, age 51, passed away at her residence on March 17, 2025.

She was born in Louisville, KY and a resident of Rutherford County. She loved being a mother and spending time with her family. Susan was an avid animal lover and rescued many fur babies.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Ray Cox.

She is survived by her parents, Wade Thomas Fields and Sherry Fields; children, Nathaniel (Bridget) Anderson Cox, Melody (Anthony) Nicole Beaver, Colby Thomas Cox and Abigail Marie Cox; and brother, Jeff (Rochelle) Fields.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Friday, March 21, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email