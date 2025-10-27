OBITUARY: Susan Massingill

Susan Massingill, 80, from Chattanooga, TN passed away Wednesday, October 22, 2025 in Murfreesboro TN. Born on April 18, 1945, Susan lived her majority of life in East Ridge, TN where she attended East Ridge High School and McKenzie College. Susan was a dedicated wife and mother and enjoyed sharing her love of skin care as an independent agent with BeautiControl Cosmetics for over 30 years. Her hobbies were enjoying time in her flower beds creating beautiful landscapes.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Margaret Kent. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry; son, Tracy Massingill (Tonya-fiancé) of Sweetwater, TN and daughter, Natalie Barnett (Matthew) of Smyrna TN, Granddaughters Maison and Hannah Massingill and Grandsons Easton and Braxton Barnett.

Burial service will be held on Wednesday, October 29th at 2:00 pm (EST) at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Rossville, GA with a celebration of life at Windstone Golf and Country Club following internment.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels. Website: www.mchra.com/donate

