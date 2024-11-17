OBITUARY: Susan Martin

Ms. Susan Martin age 58 passed away on November 15, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tn.

Her arrangements are forthcoming. Please keep the Martin family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130

(615) 893-4323

