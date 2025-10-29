OBITUARY: Susan Lynch

Susan Jean Lynch, age 76 of Smyrna passed away Monday October 27, 2025.She was a native of Kansas City MO and had lived most of her life in Jackson, TN.

Mrs. Lynch attended Parkway Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working with children in church choir, voice coaching, arts and crafts.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Lynch; daughters, Jennifer Wood and husband Brian, Denise Spear and husband Bradley; grandchildren, Anna Wood Mullins and husband Walter, Aditya Wood, William Spear, Oliver Spear; great-grandchildren, Tatum Mullins; brother, James Downs and wife Vonna; sister, Marti Liem and husband Robert.

Graveside service will be Friday October 31st at 11:00AM at Mapleview Cemetery.