OBITUARY: Susan Louisa Kleinkort Toombs

Susan Louisa Kleinkort Toombs adventured off on a new journey April 22, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones.

Susan was born February 11, 1962, in Jefferson City, MO. Susan was raised in Kankakee, IL and Midlothian, VA by her loving parents. She raised her family in Murfreesboro.

Susan’s most joyous times in life were surrounded by her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. Her biggest achievement of all was her marriage to her best friend, David. She was content in life anywhere he was. Susan spent her professional career in the real estate and mortgage industry. She cherished each of the longstanding friendships her time in the industry rendered her. To her closest friends still on earth, never forget how she treasured you. To those already departed, Susan is overjoyed to be with you.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Michael G. Kleinkort, and her son, John Darwin Reese Toombs.

She is survived by, her mother, Barbara Roeder Kleinkort, her soulmate, David Toombs; daughter, Megan Reid Logan King; sister, Karen Turner (Fred Scott); grandchildren, Olivia Reece King and Easton King; furbabies, Sarg, Hank, and Cash; Brother-in law, Danny Toombs (Tanya); Brother-in law, Mike Cox; Sister-in-law, Dana Toombs (Bob); nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Schrobenhauser (Nik), Caroline Turner, Ben Turner (Hannah), Meaghan Toombs Zerick (Tanner), Kennedy Cox, Peyton Cox.; great nieces and nephews, Augie, Liam, Reid, Warren.

Visitation with the family will be April 25, 2025, from 4:00 PM -7:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel Service will be April 26, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers. Reception to follow with the family. Details to follow. Private burial will be held later.

The family would like to provide special thanks to the staff that cared for Susan during her last moments in the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford ICU unit.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Susan’s memory to represent her love for dogs can be made to : The Beesley Animal Foundation https://givebutter.com/oliverpetassistance

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 http://www.jenningsandayers.com

