OBITUARY: Susan Kay Edmunds Lewis

Susan Kay Edmunds Lewis, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Friday, April 7th, 2023, at The Rutherford Memory Care, under the care of Alive Hospice.

Susan was born on August 21st, 1949 in Appleton, Wisconsin. She spent her young years in Sylacauga, AL with her parents, Owen and Eunice Edmunds.

After graduating from Birmingham Southern College, she became a traveling consultant for Alpha Omicron Pi Fraternity and later acted as their director of headquarters. After raising her children, she returned to college receiving her Doctor of Psychology at Vanderbilt University. She worked as a professor for Cumberland University and MTSU before retiring to a quiet life in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading and cooking family dinners.

Susan is preceded by her parents, Owen and Eunice Edmunds; and her brother, Jeff Edmunds.

She is survived by her husband, Rex Lewis; children, Kathy (& Keven) Lewis Kuss, and Brian Lewis; and grandchildren, Easton, Samantha, and Alan Kuss.

An inurnment for the family was on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023 at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church.

