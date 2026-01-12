OBITUARY: Susan Jeanne Hickman

Susan “Sue” Jeanne Hickman, age 70 of Christiana, passed away at Vanderbilt Medical Center on January 10, 2026. She was born in St. Louis to the late Earl and Grace Herman and is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lavern Hickman; a sister, Kathy Jones; and a brother, Mark Herman.

She is survived by her sons, James and Randy (Jennifer) Hickman; grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, Logan, Austin, and Dalton Hickman; great-grandchild, Jeslyn Stacy; a sister, Karen Maynard; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Often called Aunt Sue or Susie, Susan had a huge heart and was known to take care of anyone in need of help. She would often be found raising children, feeding folks, never judging, and in it all she was loving everyone big-big bunches.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM followed by a funeral service, with burial at Coleman Cemetery.