OBITUARY: Susan Gilliam Hardy

It is with profound sadness that the family of Susan Gilliam Hardy announces her passing on Friday, January 10, 2025, at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the age of 73.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Godfrey Cline Gilliam and Lucille Gilliam Anderson; her brother, Kenneth Gilliam; and her husband, John A. Hardy.

She will be lovingly remembered by her surviving family: her brothers, Benny (Colleen) Gilliam of Jacksonville, Florida, and Gary Gilliam of Moscow, Idaho; her sister, Sandra Gilliam (Paul) Mims of Starkville, Mississippi; her daughter, Charity Oswalt Odom of Caledonia, Mississippi; and her son, Braxton Blair (Sarah) Oswalt of Crawford, Mississippi. Susan’s legacy also lives on through her four cherished grandchildren: Josh Odom, Jonas Oswalt, Sophia Oswalt, and Jack Oswalt.

Susan, born on August 19, 1951, in Columbus, Mississippi, graduated from S.D. Lee High School with the class of 1969. She was known for her gentle spirit and deep love for her family, friends, and beloved pets. This compassion also defined her professional life, as she devoted herself to caring for others through various roles over the years. Susan’s loving heart and kind nature will be deeply missed and forever cherished by all who knew her.

In honor of Susan’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society by visiting their website Columbus Lowndes Humane Society.

Services are private. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

