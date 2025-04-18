OBITUARY: Susan Carol Patterson

Susan (Sissy) Carol Patterson, 73, of Murfresboro, Tennessee, passed away at 4:12am on Thursday April 10, 2025 peacefully in her sleep at Quality Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Born on March 22, 1952, in Nashville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Howard R. and Martha (Brock) Graves. She graduated from Hillwood High School in 1970. She attended Middle Tennessee State University and had a passion for education and teaching children. She retired from PACE International/USW International.

At home she loved spending time with her family with a love for all things swimming, pool, and beach activities.

Surviving is her beloved husband of 46 years, Lonnie A.; children Brock (Cindy), and Patrick (Stephanie); grandchildren Braxton, Trenton, Lyndley, and Olivia; brother William (Skeeter) Graves (Monica Lalinde); niece Martha Graves and nephew Ross Graves.

Memorial services will be announced at a later time.