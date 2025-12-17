OBITUARY: Susan Brown

Susan Cooper Brown, 74, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2025. She was born on February 28, 1951, in the mountains of Keokee, Virginia.

Susan was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, as well as a dedicated teacher who touched countless lives through her patience, compassion, and quiet guidance. Her life was rooted in a deep commitment to her family and to God, values that shaped the way she lived and loved. Whether in the classroom or at home, Susan believed in nurturing others with kindness and faith.

She faced life with resilience and grace, carrying herself with quiet strength and compassion. Her family was always the center of her world, and her faith remained a constant source of comfort and purpose throughout her life. Susan’s legacy lives on through the lives she shaped and the love she gave.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Brown, and her sons, Kevin Brown and Chris Brown.

Susan is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Erin Lebo; daughter-in-law, Rhiannon Fisher; grandchildren, Bryce Brown, Cooper Lebo, Sophie Lebo, and Piper Lebo; brother, Phil Cooper (Brenda); sister, Martha Necessary (Rusty); brother-in-law, Wayne Robertson; mother-in-law, Pat Brown; brothers-in-law, Joseph and Brian Lennox-Smith; nieces, Heather Holland and Rachel Workman; nephews, Joseph and Scott Necessary; and many beloved cousins.

In lieu of a memorial service, Susan requested a creek-side service, where her ashes will be placed in the creek alongside the ashes of her beloved husband and sons, reuniting them in a place of peace and remembrance.

The family is grateful for your prayers and for any stories or memories of Susan’s life that you would like to share. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Brown family at www.woodfinchapel.com.