OBITUARY: Sue Wilson Clark

Sue Wilson Clark, age 80 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

A native of Cecilia, KY, she was the daughter of the late James Edward and Lucille Sheroan Wilson.

Sue grew up in Greenville, KY and moved to the Nashville area in 1961. She was an avid reader and spent much of her time studying all the Presidents of the United States. Sue also was extremely knowledgeable of the British Royal Family. She loved to travel and has visited all 50 states and 23 countries. Sue was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church.

Sue was also preceded in death by her sons, Michael Christopher Cornette and David Alan Cornette, her granddaughter, Sarah Duncan, her brother, James Michael Wilson and her sister, Tammy Allen.

Sue is survived by her husband of 47 years, Doyle Clark; sons, John Patrick Clark and his wife Liz of LaVergne, TN, Stephen Michael Clark and his wife Kim of Watertown, TN; and Leslie Brian Clark of Melbourne, Australia; daughters, Molly McCarthy and her husband Chris of Smyrna, TN, Lisa Duncan and her husband Tim of New Port Richey, FL, and Lynn Lay and her husband Roger of Lebanon, TN; brothers, Kenny Wilson and his wife Pam of Beaver Dam, KY, and Roger Wilson and his wife Brenda of Dale, IN; 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, May 31, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday following the visitation with Jon Amspaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Patrick Clark, Christopher Clark, Stephen Clark, Chris McCarthy, Roger Lay, and Tim Duncan serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International % of the Smyrna/LaVergne Camp, P.O. Box 441 Smyrna, TN 37167 in memory of Sue. The family would also like to thank Aveanna Hospice for the love, care, and compassion they gave to Sue and her family.

An online guestbook for the Clark family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email