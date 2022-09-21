OBITUARY: Sue S. Cain

Sue S. Cain, age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Greenwood, Mississippi and attended college in Mississippi, pursuing her lifelong career in education. She taught for 38 years, including schools in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana and spent the majority of her career in Rutherford County, teaching at Smyrna and LaVergne High Schools.

She was dedicated to the betterment of education, serving many different roles with the Rutherford Education Association, Tennessee Education Association and the local Retired Teachers Association.

After retiring, she dedicated many hours to her hobbies and charitable organizations. She found great joy in serving the homeless at Journey Home and enjoyed gardening, becoming a Master Gardener. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, John E. Stevens and Walker Turner Stevens.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Gene Cain; son, Elliott Lee and his wife, Shawn; daughter, Stephanie Lee Buck and her husband, Mike; stepchildren, Michele (David) Webb and Corey (Melody) Cain; and eight grandchildren, Jack Buck, Madeleine Lee, Peter Buck, Allison Buck, Mallory Lee, Caleb Cain, Bennett Cain and Emmy Cain.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Journey Home of Murfreesboro in her memory.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/