OBITUARY: Sue Phifer Brock

Sue Phifer Brock, age 93, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on the evening of Monday, January, 23rd, 2023 at Community Care in Murfreesboro.

She was born on August 31st, 1929 in Warren County, TN, to the late Forrest and Mary Boyd Phifer. She was a faithful Baptist.

Sue is preceded by her husband, Talmadge “Jack” Brock; son, Bradford Brock; sisters, Gertrude Brady, and Virginia Patton; brothers, James Phifer, Clifford Phifer, and Forrest “Pip” Phifer.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer (David) Wilburn, Michael (Robin) Brock, and Ed (Teresa) Brock; and grandchildren, Brenda Martin and Brian Forrest Brock.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 1:30 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

To express a special thanks to Community Care of Rutherford County, in lieu of flowers, donation funds may be made in Sue’s memory for residential activities at Community Care by mail to 901 E County Farm Rd, Murfreesboro, TN.

