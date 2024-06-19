OBITUARY: Sue Branstetter England

Mrs. Sue Branstetter England, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

She was born in Summer Shade, KY to the late Granville Raymond and Ora Mae Hurt Branstetter.

Mrs. England was a 1952 graduate of Edmonton High School. She was a homemaker to her family. Mrs. England was a devout Christian and member of the Church of Christ.

Mrs. England is survived by her children, Tim England and his wife Susan, Chris England and his wife Vicky, Susan McConnell and her husband Jeff, and Kim Myers and her husband Frank; grandchildren, Tyler England and his wife Brittney, Trey England and his wife Kristin, Tatum Hochstetler and her husband Chase, Hannah Whitworth and her husband Danny, Hallie England, Dustin McConnell and his wife Shawna, Luke McConnell, Madison Sharp and her husband Jase, Logan Myers, and Mackenzie Myers; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Norah, Paxton, Colton, Camryn, and Roxen; and sister-in-law, Barbara Branstetter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis England.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

