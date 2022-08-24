OBITUARY: Suanna Leigh Lezon

Suanna Leigh Lezon, age 60, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Clingmans Dome in the Smoky Mountains National Park.

She was born on December 2, 1961, to parents Milbourne and Evelyn Bolinger, in Murfreesboro, TN.

She remained a resident of Murfreesboro, furthering her education at Middle Tennessee State University, where she met the love of her life. They got married on May 16, 1982 after a whirlwind courtship of five months. The strength of their romance continued for 40 years of marriage. They had a love that grew into a beautiful example to everyone who knew them.

Suanna raised three children who kept her quite busy when they were younger. In recent years, her six grandsons occupied a large portion of her time and love. She spent every day of her life in service to others. Never wanting recognition and always choosing to stay out of the spotlight, she was a continuous giver of her time.

Suanna loved her physical and spiritual family dearly. She was a member of East Main Church of Christ, where she attended for many years. Suanna served her congregation with countless hours; volunteering as a teacher, providing meals and leading a small group with her husband.

Suanna modeled her Creator by living a life marked by creativity and making. She made a safe, warm home that constantly echoed with her laughter. She also made crafts and presents for her family and others; wreaths, flower arrangements, scrapbooks, clothing, blankets…the list is long and varied. Countless people going through difficult times have eaten meals or desserts she lovingly prepared. She used her life and gifts to provide gifts and life for others.

Suanna is preceded in death by her parents, Milburn Bolinger and Evelyn Adams.

She is survived by her loving husband, Barclay Lezon; son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Caroline Lezon; daughters and sons-in-law, Rachael and Austin Wolff, and Kate and Ben Holmes; grandsons Turner, Benton and Miles Holmes; Nate Holt, Lawson and Briggs Wolff; aunt Wanda Jones; and sister Jerri Lynn Birkofer.

A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at East Main Church of Christ from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 AM. For those unable to make the service in person, it will also be livestreamed on East Main Church of Christ’s YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/EastMainUSChurch.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/