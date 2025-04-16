OBITUARY: Stevie Tuseth

Stevie Tuseth was born September 5, 1950 in Fort Worth, Texas. He made sure everyone knew when his birthday was. There would be presents, ya know. He passed away on April 11, 2025 in Murfreesboro, TN from the results of a bad fall.

His parents were Ed Tuseth, an aerospace engineer and Rose Tuseth, a great local champion golfer.

He had two older brothers, Robert Tuseth (deceased), an inventor and businessman, and Richard Tuseth, a retired Air Force fighter pilot and commercial airline pilot. Their spouses, Diana and Melissa were devoted and loving to Stevie. He called them Maw and Miss America.

He has 1 niece, Jennifer Davis and 2 nephews, Jonathan and his lovely wife Allison (he called her Mom) and Brian Tuseth.

His loving grand nieces, Avery and Emma Tuseth (he referred to them as his ‘Punkins’) always delighted him.

He had 13 Texas cousins who all found Stevie adorable, as did anyone who knew him well.

He lived in Texas, Alabama, Kansas, Louisiana, Washington, California and Tennessee with his family.

He worked for years as a kitchen helper riding his bike to and from work. He was friends with and to everyone.

Though mentally disabled from birth he was always a bundle of love. Quick to laugh and to enjoy others’ laughs.

Stevie was special and will be truly missed by his family and many, many caretakers and fellow group home residents.

He’s rejoined with his dogs and is dancing to Elvis tunes. Like he always said ‘Somebody’s gotta do it.’

A gathering of family and friends for Stevie will be held Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

(If anyone is so moved, instead of flowers, we recommend donations to Easter Seals of Tennessee to support their efforts to better the lives of the disabled)

