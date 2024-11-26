OBITUARY: Steven James Rhodehamel

Steven James Rhodehamel, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Betty Rhodehamel; and brother, Jim Rhodehamel.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Rhodehamel; children, Shawna Leong (Greg), Steven Rhodehamel, and Sara Norris (Billy); grandchildren, Allie and Austin Leong, Hanna Rhodehamel, and Sloan Norris; brother, Joe Rhodehamel (Cindy); sister, Linda Black (Bill); and many other family and friends.

Steven was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and a retired Chief with the United States Navy. He was an avid golfer, Chargers fan, and animal lover. He loved to travel, gamble, and spend time with his grandchildren. Steven was known for his humor, generosity, and protective nature. He was tough and dedicated, which showed in his four-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a loving husband, father, Papa, and brother.

Funeral service with the family will be Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church. Graveside service will be Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 1:30 PM at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation of America or St. Labre Indian School.

