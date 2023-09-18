OBITUARY: Steven Horace Sewell

Steven Horace Sewell, age 74 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

A native of Kirkwood, MO, he was the son of the late Horace and Eleanor Keller Sewell.

Mr. Sewell was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jacob Funderburk.

Mr. Sewell is survived by his wife, Marlane Shanker Sewell; daughters, Erica L. Sewell, and Erin Funderburk both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Kara, Elliot, and Anabel Funderburk all of Murfreesboro, TN; and his grand-dog, Ziva.

A visitation was held on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service was held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Sewell was an educator with the Rutherford County Schools and was also a Master Gardener.

An online guestbook for the Sewell family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

