Steven Douglas Floyd, 65, passed away suddenly and peacefully on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at NHC Healthcare of Sparta. He was born on November 22,1960.

Steven is survived by his brother, Mike (Joyce) Floyd; his son Ethan Floyd, stepdaughters Jessica Reese and Hannah (Adam) Jackson.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Bettye (Barker) Floyd.

Steven lived in Murfreesboro most of his adult life and was a 40 year plus employee at Kroger in the meat department. He was known and loved by many in the Kroger family. He was an active member of the local United Food & Commercial Workers Union (UFCW).

Steven was such an avid animal lover. He leaves behind his fur children Kimchi and Kona who he loved dearly.

A very special sincere thanks to the staff at NHC for the loving and special care given to Steven. You brought him many smiles, huge laughs and took such extremely good care of him.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2026, at Oak Lawn Memorial Cemetery for family and close friends.

