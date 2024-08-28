OBITUARY: Steve Wayne Brewer

Steve Wayne Brewer, 76, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on August 24, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was born in Whitton, Arkansas on July 26, 1948, to the late Howard L. and Birdie E. Brewer.

In addition to his parents, Steve was also preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Carlton.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Brewer; brother, Gary Lynn Brewer (Kayce); nephews, Duce Carlton (Shannon) and Alex Brewer (Angela); and a host of other loving family and friends.

Steve served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed hunting and old classic cars. Steve especially favored his 1966 GTO.

Graveside services will be held at Bassett Cemetery on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Roller-Swift Funeral Home, Osceola, AR. To leave a fond memory please visit the online guestbook at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com.

A memorial gathering will be held for the Brewer family from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, Tennessee. Memories may also be left for the Brewer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email