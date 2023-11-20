OBITUARY: Steve Mears

Steve Mears passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Howard “Pete” Mears and Grace Nave.

He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Lee Nave and sister, Joan Steagall.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki; his sons, Chris Mears and his wife Lacresha, Jeremy Mears and his wife Mariah; grandchildren, Camden, Anniston, Ava, Ashlynn; brother, Leslie Pruitt and his wife Carol; sisters, June Melton and her husband George, Alice Faye and Jack Worley, Enola Gore and her husband Gene, and Charlet Chapman and her husband Jimmy; brother-in-law, Ricky O’Neal and his wife Barbara; along with many, many nieces and nephews.

Steve and Vicki were married in 1975. Steve was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved to eat at Waffle House. He will be remembered for always wearing his overalls, pulling pranks, and his sense of humor. He was a truck driver for Co-Op for 30 years. Although he may not have shown it, he was very sentimental and loved spending time with his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice.

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

