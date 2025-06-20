OBITUARY: Steve Howard Clinton

Steve Howard Clinton, age 70, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on June 17, 2025. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Church of God of Prophecy. Steve retired from the Maintenance Department with the City of Murfreesboro.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Howard AC Clinton and Annie Marie Davis Clinton; and son, Will Clinton.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Mankin Clinton; son, Christian Clinton; sisters, Carolyn Kizer, Betty McCullough, Connie (Buster) Gross and Bonnie (Tim) Biles; and his favorite sister-in-law, Vivian Mankin Dunagan.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Church of God of Prophecy, Fields of the Wood restoration. PO box 12221, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Thank you, One and All for the many prayers you have prayed for Steve. They made a big difference in our lives. Remember: “I cannot tell just how you felt when Jesus washed your sins away but since that day Oh, that very hour God has been real for I can feel His holy power”. PRAISE the Lord

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

