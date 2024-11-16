OBITUARY: Steve Carter Pope, Sr.

Steve Carter Pope, Sr., age 65 of Smyrna died Wednesday November 13, 2024. He was born in Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Pope, and Geneva Boyce Pope; a brother, Earl Pope.

Mr. Pope was a member of Providence Baptist Church and had worked with Conard Transportation, Inc. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a man of strong Christian Faith. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, of 28 years, Amy Pope; children, Sons; Bobby Pope and wife Beth , Steve Carter Pope, Jr., Heath Pope, Dillon Pope; grandchildren, Leanna Hollis and husband Michael, Shayla McCord, Breanna Pope; great grandchildren, Lydia and Samson; brother, Kevin Pope and wife Tonya; sisters, Diane Guthrie and husband Gary, Sandra Brandon, and Carol Counts.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church 1668 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Visitation will be Monday November 18th 3:00PM to 5:00PM at Providence Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Monday November 18th 5:00PM at Providence Baptist Church. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com