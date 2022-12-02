OBITUARY: Stephen Wesley Duke

Stephen Wesley Duke, age 73 of Murfreesboro died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee and raised in Woodbury, he was a son of the late Orville Wesley Duke and Kathleen Smith Duke.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Bradley.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Linda Duke; his children, Brian Duke and Kyle Duke and his wife Deanna, all of Murfreesboro, Adam Duke and wife Ginger of Rockvale, Julie Dance and husband John of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Patrick Hale and wife Danielle of Christiana, TN; sisters, Susan Potts and husband John of Smyrna, Liz Krueger and husband TC of Nashville; and Treva Travis and husband Nolan of Woodbury; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Stephen was a graduate of MTSU where he was a founding member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and later the Army National Guard.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Ivy Bluff Methodist Church Cemetery in Cannon County with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Duke family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/