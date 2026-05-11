Stephen “Steve” Taylor Poynter of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on May 8, 2026, surrounded by his family after a year long battle with leukemia.

Steve was born on December 19, 1950, to James Taylor and Patty Poynter in Maysville, KY. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years Mary “Libby” Poynter, his daughter Heather Dugan and her husband Wes and his three granddaughters Brooke, Taylor and McKenzie who were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his brother, Tim Poynter and his wife Terry of Ft. Collins, CO and his nieces Courtney and Erin and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Matt Poynter.

Steve was in sales most of his working career and worked for Browning Manufacturing, Cincinnati Transmission, US Tsubaki, and Motion Industries where he retired from in 2014. He rarely met a stranger and would easily draw people into conversation and always liked to bring some laughs and humor.

Next to his family, his loves were golf and soccer. He played golf from the time he was 7 years old and never lost the passion. He played up until his illness and won a couple super senior trophies at Old Fort Golf Club where he had weekly standing tee times with his golfing buddies. He became involved with soccer when his daughter started playing at the age of 6 and not only coached but also refereed at a high level and was a referee assignor and mentor during their years in Cincinnati. You could also find him volunteering at the churches they attended whether it be ushering, being on committees, or helping with the youth. He and Libby also enjoyed traveling with Heather and her family and spending time with friends from the various cities they lived in.

Steve’s granddaughters were the light of his world. He never failed to brag on, support, and cheer them on at their sporting or school events with his presence and words of encouragement just as he did when his daughter and son were growing up.

Visitation for Steve will be held at St. Marks United Methodist Church at 1267 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 12:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 2:00 pm with Rev. Tommy Ward officiating. His cremated remains will be entombed in the columbarium at St. Marks.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church or Empower Me Center (a nonprofit for adults and children with disabilities) in Lebanon, Tennessee, where his granddaughter, Taylor, attends summer camp.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and an online guestbook is available for the Poynter family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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