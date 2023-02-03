OBITUARY: Stephen Ray Collier

A man of many talents, a mama’s boy at heart, a friend to all and loved by many, it is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Stephen Ray Collier, 39, of Smyrna, Tennessee.

As a young child, Stephen loved to play baseball, work in the garden, and most of all, fixing things. He carried this into his adulthood where he became a self-taught carpenter. He had a passion for projects and making things beautiful, and he could build or fix almost anything. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and enjoyed teaching them new things. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and attending bonfires.

To know Stephen was to love him. He had the biggest heart and truly loved to put a smile on the face of anyone he came in contact with. Whether he was spending time with family, friends, or wrestling with his nephews, he was always so much fun to be around and was sure to light up any room he entered.

Stephen will be missed every day by his loving mother and step-father, Kimberly & Glenn Nicholson; father, Stephen Collier; sisters, Natoshia (Bob) Barton, Chandra (Jason) Collier, and Kayla (Tayla) Gann; brother, Daniel Nicholson; nieces and nephews, Maddie, Jaclyn, Julie Anne, Josie, Chinar, Jenna, Zayden, Noah, Luke, Ava Jane, and a niece on the way; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and his loyal sidekick Rocco.

We know Stephen is now with his beloved grandmothers, Sara Davis and Connie Stevens; grandfathers, Joe Davis and John David Collier; aunt, Barbara Davis; and uncle, John Collier, Jr. He is loved here on earth as much as in heaven.

Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, February 4, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM At Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with memorial service following at 2:00 PM. Edgar Boles will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

