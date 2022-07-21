OBITUARY: Stephen Phillips Jr.

Mr. Stephen Phillips, Jr. passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, he was 44 years old.

He was a native of Glendale California and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 20 years. He worked as a computer programmer.

Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his son, Rhys Tyler Phillips.

He is survived by his parents, Stephen Leroy Phillips, Sr. and Gwendolyn Boules Forcen; wife, Chrystal Dubbs Phillips; son, Chase Stephen Phillips; and daughter, Regan Skylar Phillips.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Fellowship United Methodist Church with Lee Alexander and Don Morris officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in honor of his son, Rhys Tyler Phillips.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

